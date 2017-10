Photos: Opening Day at Loveland Ski Area

Loveland Ski Area opened for the 2017-18 season on Friday, Oct. 20. Lift 1 offered skiers and riders access to one top-to-bottom run covered with an 18-inch base.

Loveland Ski Area will be open seven days a week until closing in early May. Lift operating hours are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and designated holidays. Early season lift tickets are $61 for adults and $29 for children 6-14.