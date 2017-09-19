 PHOTOS: Tenderfoot 2 Fire in Dillon | SummitDaily.com

PHOTOS: Tenderfoot 2 Fire in Dillon

See some images of the Tenderfoot 2 Fire by Summit Daily News staff photographer Hugh Carey. The fire initially was reported at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday along Tenderfoot Trail Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, it has burned an estimated 25 acres in sage and heavy timber on Tenderfoot Mountain, including significant amounts of dead-standing beetle kill lodgepole pine.

Go back to article