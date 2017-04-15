Pig trick shows coming to all three Summit County Library locations | SummitDaily.com

Pig trick shows coming to libraries

An annual celebration of books for young people established in 1919, Children's Book Week stands as the longest-running national literacy initiative in the country and runs May 1-7 this year, according to the Summit County Library.

For the week, commemorative events will be held nationwide at schools, libraries, bookstores, homes or wherever young readers may be, and the 98th anniversary will be recognized at the Summit County Library's three locations with visits in the coming week from Top Hogs, a musical, comedy-filled, trick pig show lead by animal trainer John Vincent that elicits audience participation.

Top Hogs will perform three times, with shows at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the South Branch Library in Breckenridge, 11 a.m. Wednesday at the North Branch Library in Silverthorne and 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Library in Frisco.

Additionally, children and teens can vote for the 10th Annual Children's Teen Choice Book Awards at EveryChildaReader.net/choice.php. The awards are based solely on the children's votes, with voting ending May 7.

For more, SummitCountyLibraries.org.