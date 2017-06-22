Plan your Summit County weekend: Big beers and boats storm Lake Dillon | SummitDaily.com

Get ready to be ambushed with great beer, cheesy comfort food and top-notch films at Copper Mountain this weekend. The inaugural Attack of the Big Beers Festival is this Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and June 25. It's a two-day festival that brings together the best of craft beer, a delectable menu of artisan grilled cheese sandwiches and a series of films produced by Rocky Mountain filmmakers. From noon to 5 p.m. both days participants can sample beers and in the evenings, attendees can enjoy movies brought by Big Loud Films and the Denver Film Collective. "After a day of enjoying great food and drinks, sitting down to a movie is the perfect thing to do," said Olivia Carmel, the film festival director. Souvenir tasting glasses are available for $5 in advance or on the day of the event. Tasting tickets are $1 each, with most samples ranging in cost from two to four tickets. The film festival is free. For more information, visit CopperColorado.com.

The soul of coal

Seize the opportunity to meet Sierra Club chapter director Jim Alexee before viewing the powerful film, "From the Ashes." Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and viewers are invited to arrive early to mingle over food and drink. "From the Ashes" is produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, with support from the Breckenridge Film Festival. The film captures Americans in communities across the country as they wrestle with the legacy of the coal industry and what its future should be under the Trump administration. From Eastern Appalachia to the West's Powder River Basin in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the "war on coal" to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what's at stake for our economy, health and climate. "From the Ashes" invites audiences to learn more about an industry on the edge and what it means for their lives. Email kabern.22@gmail.com with questions. For more information, visit SierraClub.org/Colorado/Headwaters.

HAVE BOAT, WILL RACE

If you have a sailboat, you're qualified to race in this Saturday's tenth annual New Belgium Timberline Cruiser Regatta at the Frisco Bay Marina. Costumes and creativity will be rewarded for overall best, first, second, third and best costumed crew and boat. Registration is $35 per boat with up to four crew members. Extra crew members are $7 each. Registration is on Friday, June 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Frisco Bay Marina. The race will start at noon and end between 3-4 p.m. There will be free live music at the Island Grill from 5-7 p.m., and the awards ceremony and live auction will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, visit TownOfFrisco.com.

THINK Pink

On Saturday, Breckenridge's National Repertory Orchestra wears pink in support of the Shaw Breast Center and Cancer Clinic in Frisco. Those in attendance are asked to wear pink to the concert, which will feature the NRO and conductor Carl Topilow's rendition of works by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky and Kabalevsky. The show will take place at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-40 and can be purchased online at BreckCreate.org. Call 970-547-3100 for more information.