Proposed Hanging Lake management plan has tight timeline for implementation

Key questions around the newly proposed Hanging Lake management plan that are not specifically addressed in the plan itself have to do with the details of a reservation, permit fee and mandatory peak-season shuttle system that are central to preserving the area’s unique qualities.

Whether those details can be worked out in time to have the plan implemented by next summer, following an expected final decision by the U.S. Forest Service sometime this coming winter, remains to be seen.

“It is a very ambitious time line,” Aaron Mayville, chief ranger for the Eagle-Holy Cross District of the White River National Forest, said during an open house in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday evening to discuss the plan and take public comments.

“Something unforeseen could happen that may bump the implementation down road a little bit,” he said. “That just means we have another month or two, or maybe even another season of challenging management out there.”

Ideally, though, the Forest Service will get to a point before spring 2018 hits to put the proposed shuttle and permit reservation system out to competitive bids.

That process would be open to private outfitters, as well as public entities, such as the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority or the city of Glenwood Springs, to propose a plan of operation, Mayville said.

