Prosecutors have video, witnesses for attempted murder of Eagle bartender

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page for Dita Richterova, who was severely beaten during an attack at the Brush Creek Saloon. To help, go to http://www.gofundme.com/for-the-love-of-dita .

EAGLE — Prosecutors say they have a video and a couple of witnesses to present during the preliminary hearing for a Texas man who allegedly tried to beat a female bartender to death during the early-morning hours of Monday, July 24.

Pedro Gonzalez, 34, remains in the Eagle County jail on $500,000 bond, charged with the attempted murder of Dita Richterova, who escaped death by fighting off her attacker, according to Eagle police.

“It appeared that if she had not escaped the violent, continuous and deliberate assault, she would have been killed,” said Gonzalez’ arrest affidavit.

Gonzalez was back in court Wednesday morning to request a preliminary hearing, which was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 29 before District Court Judge Paul Dunkelman.

WHAT POLICE SAY HAPPENED

According to the arrest affidavit from the Eagle police, Gonzalez walked into the Brush Creek Saloon around midnight wearing red shorts, a black T-shirt and a Chicago White Sox baseball cap. He ordered several drinks and soon other patrons left the bar, leaving Gonzales alone with Richterova.

As she went into the kitchen in the back of the bar, Gonzalez allegedly followed her with a beer bottle and started beating the bartender on the left side of her head with it, his arrest affidavit said.

After several blows, Gonzalez dropped the bottle, but kept beating Richterova with his fist. She defended herself, but the video allegedly shows that Gonzalez continued to beat her, throwing her around and, at one point, hitting her head on a sink. The video allegedly shows Gonzalez drag Richterova by her hair toward a pool table, where he switched to uppercut punches, the affidavit said.

Finally, Richterova forced Gonzalez off of her and ran out of the bar, according to police. Gonzales ran after her.

At 1:25 a.m., seven minutes after the beating began, she called police from a neighboring apartment to which she had escaped, the arrest affidavit said.

Eagle Police, Eagle County Sheriff’s deputies and Colorado State Patrol troopers canvassed the area and found Gonzalez at 6:38 a.m. in the room he was renting in an Eagle home.

Gonzalez has a pair of felony burglary convictions in Texas and a pair of Driving While Alternatively Impaired convictions in Colorado. He faces up to 48 years in prison for the attempted murder charge and another 24 years for first-degree assault.

