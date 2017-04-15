Quanadry: How to handle trash and recyclables | SummitDaily.com

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

Dear Quandary,

I'm looking to do some spring cleaning, what can I take to SCRAP?

It does feel like that time of year. The mix of 70 degree weather with the occasional blizzard is enough to make anybody stir crazy. So why not take out all that pent up energy and unleash it on that hall closet that's been burping sweaters at you since November? If you do find yourself with a plethora of refuge to unload, SCRAP, or the Summit County Resource Allocation Park, is just the place for you. The recycling center-landfill here is able to accept a greater variety of materials than many other locations partially due to the Safety First Fund, which was approved by county voters in 2014. As part of the fund, SCRAP can accept household hazardous waste, items like paint, cleaning products and fertilizers.

You know that TV that you've had on life support for the pat 10 years, the one that somehow makes Andy Griffith show up in color and Game of Thrones a black-and-white world? It, and other electronics, can also find their final resting place at the SCRAP. Assuming you can't find someone who's even more desperate than you trolling Craigslist. The catch here is that you must have proof of residency before your ghetto blaster plays "Taps." If you can't come up with the proof, you will face additional charges depending on what type of electronic you are dropping off, and how massive it is.

Now if your plug-in graveyard includes items like a refrigerator, know that you must submit written proof from an official technician that all Freon has been removed, before your fridge can ride off to the great trash heap in the sky. Overall, you will be charged based on tonage, and prices do vary for isolated materials so check the Summit County website before trying to jettison your once-cherished possessions.

Beyond the bulk items, and general trash like old tires, the recycling program offers drop-off centers throughout the county. Visit 221 Peak One Boulevard in Frisco or 284 Coyne Valley Road in Breckenridge, for 24/7 drop-off. If you find yourself in Dillon, Town Hall accepts your unwanteds during posted hours and Summit Cove Elementary will take items during the first weekend of every month. Not sure what they'll take and how much you need to sift through first? Visit the High Country Conservation Center for a full list, including sorting questions and items that are better left with other sources.