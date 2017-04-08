Quandary: Historians wanted for Theobald Award nominations | SummitDaily.com

Quandary, the old and wise mountain goat, has been around Summit County for ages, and has the answers to all questions about life, love and laws in the High Country. Have a question for Quandary? Email your queries about Summit and the High Country to Quandary@summitdaily.com .

Dear Quandary,

Who are the Theobalds and why do they get an award?

My friend, I'm happy to clear up your confusion about the Theobald Award. This distinction isn't given to the Theobalds every year, but rather is named after them. Though, I can certainly see the fun and motivation behind giving yourself a yearly pat on the back. No, instead this award is named after the Theobald clan, a family that has called Summit County home for six generations. The current crop of Theobalds, Robin and his wife Patty, have had a particular interest in helping to preserve Summit County's history, thus the naming of the award. As part of their tenure here the couple has saved 15 historic buildings, beginning with their first preservation work in 1972. Not too shabby considering how few guidelines existed at the time on the subject. Imagine if you stumbled upon a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed cabin out in the woods. You might have the inclination to try and preserve it, but would you have the know-how or the follow through? OK that might not be the exact situation the Theobalds found themselves in, but the principle still holds: They took the initiative and made history a priority, well, before it was history.

In order to keep the wheels of success turning, the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance now gives the Theobald Award to other like-minded individuals. This year is the sixth rendition of the award, with multiple recipients recognized at each ceremony — depending on nominations. Last year's honors went to Mary Ellen Gilliland for her numerous books and articles about Summit's history, and Randy and Christy Rost for their work on Swan's Nest — Ben Stanley Revett's former home. As of yet, no goats have been honored — clearly a flaw in the nomination system. Sour grapes aside, if you know someone who might be deserving of this distinction you can submit nominations through April 24 and winners will be honored at the August ceremony. Of course, I should probably say something about everyone who's nominated being a winner, but let's face it, not everyone gets to take home the hardware.

In order to qualify for nomination, an individual, business or project must make an "outstanding contribution" to Breckenridge's history. This can mean a variety of things. Maybe you were a good goat and didn't eat that historic cabin's siding. Maybe you did something a little more extravagant, you know, volunteered your time, created an event or unraveled some great mystery. You see, you don't have to be an historian to receive the award. You could just be a citizen detective who found out Stanley Revett wasn't really fat, or a business that hosted people to talk about the good ol' days — just don't be a goat, apparently. Anyway, if you think you measure up, or if you know someone who does, consider filling out a nomination form, which you can find at BreckHeritage.com. In case the old goat didn't provide enough information, feel free to contact Michele with Breck Heritage by phone at 970-453-9767 x103 or email info@breckheritage.com.

