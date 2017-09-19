Rate of Coloradans without health insurance at record low

The percentage of people in Colorado who don't have health insurance is at record-low levels, maintaining a downward trend in the uninsured rate that began with the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, according to a new survey released Tuesday.

But Colorado's top insurance regulator said she worries that a new effortin Washington, D.C., to repeal the ACA will reverse that trend.

The state's uninsured rate fell in 2017 to 6.5 percent, according to the Colorado Health Institute's every-other-year Colorado Health Access Survey, which is considered to be among the most authoritative sources of Colorado health coverage trends. The 2017 figure is a slight drop from the 2015 measurement. However, CHI's Joe Hanel said the drop is not statistically significant, meaning that the state's uninsured rate has effectively held steady since 2015.

That record-low percentage, though, still means that about 350,000 people don't have health insurance in Colorado. The majority blame high costs for not buying insurance, though some say they simply don't need health insurance.

Prior to the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, the federal health care law also known as Obamacare, Colorado's uninsured rate was 14.3 percent.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.