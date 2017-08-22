Ready, aim, Rimfire! Rifle contest returns to Summit County Shooting Range Aug. 26

The tournament is open to all ages, with awards and trophies for the best youth and adult competitors. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the event begins at 9 a.m. Target sales are open until 11:30 a.m. A limited number of loaner rifles will also be available, along with ammo and instruction. For more information on the tournament and other Summit Range Association events, see the SRA website at SummitRange.org .

What: An all-ages and all-abilities shooting tournament and fundraiser hosted by the Summit Range Association, with divisions for .22 caliber and .17 caliber rifles

Summit sharpshooters, clean your barrels and sight your scopes — the fifth annual Summit County Rimfire Challenge is back.

The yearly late-summer rifle tournament returns to the Summit County Shooting Range for its fifth year on Saturday, Aug. 26. It's the only official competition hosted by the Summit Range Association, and like just about everything the SRA does this tourney is an all-ages, family-friendly affair made to introduce more people to shooting sports.

On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with an adult division and youth division for competitors younger than 12 years old. It's open to all abilities, from complete beginners to veteran marksmen. SRA officials recommend that everyone bring enough ammo for at least one competition round and sighting, although SRA will have limited ammo and a few loaner rifles on-hand for folks who don't own a firearm. There's no restriction on sights or shooting positions, but lead sleds are not allowed.

Here's the nitty gritty: Competition begins at 9 a.m. on the pistol range, with 50-yard distances for adults and 25-yard distances for youth. It's open to .22 caliber and .17 caliber rifles only, but beyond that the sky is the limit. Competitors can use scopes or open sights and the range will have a number of rests available for the concrete shooting pad.

The tournament is scored like a traditional rimfire tourney. For $5 apiece, competitors purchase a target with five bull's-eyes. The uppermost target is for sighting and competitors are allowed an unlimited number of shots to dial in. From there, it's five rounds at each of the remaining targets, which each have a 10-ring and inner X target.

The top-three youth finishers earn custom trophies, while the top-three adult competitors win items donated to the SRA throughout the year.