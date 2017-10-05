6 scenic southwest Colorado hot springs to warm up and wind down
October 5, 2017
Steam with a slight sulfur smell mixes with the cold, fresh smell of mountain rain. Soaking muscles slowly relax and racing minds calm down.
Ahhh, hot springs. No wonder they're often called healing wonders.
Colorado is lucky to have so many of these geological marvels scattered throughout our mountains, from Steamboat Springs to the southern border. Here's a southwestern circuit, starting in Pagosa Springs and venturing west and north to Ridgway and beyond.
The Springs at Pagosa
Pagosa Springs is home to the deepest natural hot springs on record. When officials from Guinness World Records came to Pagosa, they couldn't find the bottom with a 1,002-foot plumb line.
Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.
