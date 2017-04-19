Colorado House lawmakers: Deal on bill to spur housing | SummitDaily.com

DENVER — Colorado House lawmakers say they've reached a bipartisan deal on a bill to address skyrocketing housing costs.

For years, lawmakers, developers and homeowners' groups have sparred over the rules for suing builders for faulty construction. Developers argue those rules make it too expensive for them to build.

A bill being heard in committee Wednesday would provide 90 days for homeowners to discover faulty construction they might sue over. Other rules would affect the litigation process.

Republicans long have pushed to make it harder for homeowners to sue builders, which theoretically could promote more construction.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says housing inventory in Denver is at its lowest level in more than a decade.

Colorado Springs and other cities have acted on their own on homebuilder liability.