Colorado news roundup: Fan dies after falling while leaving Broncos game | SummitDaily.com

Fan dies from falling after Broncos game

DENVER — Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Denver Broncos’ stadium after a game on Monday night.

Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing.

The medical examiner’s office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

His name has not been released and a Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.

The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos’ game against the Houston Texans.

Crews extend lines at Colorado fire; containment 60 percent

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — Ground crews and heavy equipment are extending protective lines around a southern Colorado wildfire, and containment has reached 60 percent.

Fire managers say crews will keep building lines Tuesday at the Junkins fire, which has destroyed nine homes since it started on Oct. 17.

The burned area remained at 28 square miles late Monday. Full containment is expected on Nov. 15.

The fire started 11 miles east of Westcliffe when high winds blew a metal outbuilding into a utility pole and knocked down a power line.

Some residents remain evacuated from their homes.

Boulder County inmate dies in apparent suicide

LONGMONT, Colo. — Officials have released the name of an inmate who they say hanged himself in in his cell at the Boulder County Jail.

The Longmont Times-Call reports the coroner’s office identified the man Monday as 45-year-old Jose Alfredo Morin, of Longmont. The cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Morin was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexual assault on a child and other charges. He was scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found Morin hanging inside his cell Saturday morning and paramedics pronounced him dead about 30 minutes later.

Morin’s death comes after authorities reported that a 39-year-old inmate hanged himself at the Rio Grande County jail. Johnathan Kirk Rutherford was found alone in his cell and taken to a hospital, where he died Wednesday.

16-year-old boys charged with killing Denver chef

DENVER — Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old man, who was the chef at a popular Denver restaurant.

The Denver Post reports that Nicholas Andrew Lewis was gunned down in Englewood on Oct. 1. Officers had responded to a report of shots fired to find Lewis on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Two 16-year-old boys are now facing murder and aggravated robbery charges in connection with Lewis’ death.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the killing, but say more details about their investigation will be revealed Wednesday.

Lewis was a chef at Blackbird Public House and a father to a young boy.

Woman pleads guilty in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A woman has pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence in the deaths of two people on a motorcycle.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said 28-year-old Athina Munoz of Parker entered her plea Monday. Four other charges were dismissed.

Investigators say Munoz was driving a sedan that veered into oncoming traffic and struck two motorcycles near Franktown on Feb. 27.

Two people on one of the motorcycles were killed. They were 58-year-old Brian Lehner and 56-year-old Jacquie Lehner, both of Parker.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joseph Bartoletti was riding the other motorcycle that was hit. He had minor injuries.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20. The sentencing range is probation to 12 years in prison on each charge.