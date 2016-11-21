Colorado resort economies rely mightily on regional airports, but funding proves elusive | SummitDaily.com

Colorado resort economies rely mightily on regional airports, but funding proves elusive
November 21, 2016
Colorado’s resort communities rely heavily on area airports to support their tourism-based economies, but funding flights that bring tourists to town remains a challenge.
Durango voters this month overwhelmingly rejected a plan to raise property taxes to fund a new $40 million terminal at the overcapacity local airport, revealing the difficulty of funding consistent air service into Colorado’s rural regions.
“The vote lost because it was a property tax increase and people didn’t want that for anything related to transportation,” said Roger Zalneraitis of the La Plata County Economic Development Alliance, which campaigned for the tax increase on a study showing the Durango-La Plata County Airport supports 2,400 jobs and spurs $161 million in annual economic impact. “If there had been a way for only tourists to pay — say a lodger’s tax — this would have passed very easily.”
Read the full story at the Denver Post.
Trending In: Regional
- Colorado’s most expensive toll lane, the I-70 Mountain Express Lane, to open
- Colorado resort economies rely mightily on regional airports, but funding proves elusive
- Lawsuits against businesswoman demonstrate shortcomings of the state’s impotent Wage Act
- Mountain Town News: Booming summers too much of a good thing? (Column)
- Mobile bank bandit who hit Summit County gets 18 years in prison
Trending Sitewide
- Fatal crash off edge of cliffs near Silverthorne ruled a suicide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area receives final approval for expansion
- Breckenridge opens for the 2016-17 season under bluebird skies
- Driver killed after falling from cliffs on Ptarmigan Trail road onto Interstate 70 near Silverthorne
- Bicycle Colorado breaks down $1.6B cycling industry in Colorado