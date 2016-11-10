Colorado sheds committee review of pay-to-play proposals on U.S. Forest Service land | SummitDaily.com

The cash-strapped U.S. Forest Service now can pursue recreational fees in Colorado without an advisory committee vetting its pay-to-play proposals.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Thursday approved an exemption request by Gov. John Hickenlooper that allows the Forest Service to establish and collect fees from users of federal recreational land without review by a Recreation Resource Advisory Committee, or RAC. The Federal Land Recreation Enhancement Act, which allows federal land managers to charge fees to help manage impacts in high-traffic recreation areas, requires a RAC. But the act allows an exemption if a governor asks.

Read the rest of the story at DenverPost.com.