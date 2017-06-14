Colorado’s rarest fish: greenback cutthroats endure electro-zapping, netting and squeezing as biologists try to save state fish from extinction | SummitDaily.com

Colorado’s rarest fish: greenback cutthroats endure electro-zapping, netting and squeezing as biologists try to save state fish from extinction
Species recovery continues with release of fry into South Platte River basin after sport fish are killed from creeks
June 14, 2017
BEAR CREEK — Some slippery, spotted greenback cutthroat trout — Colorado's long-lost and imperiled state fish — took a hit for their species Tuesday morning.
Not that the trout, lolling in a shady mountain creek southwest of Colorado Springs, had a choice.
They endured five Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists sloshing into their already-degraded habitat to collect genetic material – eggs and milt – as part of an unprecedented ecological rescue. CPW's Cory Noble lugged a 30-pound LR-24 Electrofisher strapped to his back, beeping like a backing-up beer truck, red light flashing, shooting electricity into the water. Cutthroats stunned by the electricity found themselves netted and then squeezed by CPW senior aquatic biologist Josh Nehring.
"It's a female," he said, grabbing one and massaging her pale-yellow belly with his thumb. "I got one egg out of her."
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Regional
- DUI driver in Aspen shrugs off rollover, hitches to bar
- Gypsum biomass plant builder wins federal lawsuit
- Colorado launches online guide to 39,000 miles of every kind of trail
- Colorado’s most expensive toll lane, the I-70 Mountain Express Lane, to open
- Mountain Town News: Billionaire gets key OK for Wolf Creek
Trending Sitewide
- 8-year-old dies at Hanging Lake
- Colorado judge: Breath test evidence in DUI cases “something other than the truth”
- Bear crosses through Colorado race, stunning runners
- Steamboat bar could face consequences related to man who died in Yampa River
- High Country Crime: Hostages in 2016 standoff on Independence Pass sue gunman