Hold the phone. Did Colorado just make it legal to text and drive? | SummitDaily.com

Hold the phone. Did Colorado just make it legal to text and drive?
A new state law only applies to texting while driving carelessly, which critics say opens the door for distracted driving
June 21, 2017
The electronic signs above Colorado highways offer a warning to drivers who reach for their cellphones: "New texting law fines increased to $300."
What it doesn't mention: Texting while driving is now legal in Colorado as long as it isn't done in "a careless or imprudent manner."
The little-noticed provision softening the state's standard is part of a new law that increased the penalties for a texting while driving carelessly citation from $50 to $300 and from one to four points on a driver's license
