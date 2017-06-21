Hold the phone. Did Colorado just make it legal to text and drive? | SummitDaily.com

The electronic signs above Colorado highways offer a warning to drivers who reach for their cellphones: "New texting law fines increased to $300."

What it doesn't mention: Texting while driving is now legal in Colorado as long as it isn't done in "a careless or imprudent manner."

The little-noticed provision softening the state's standard is part of a new law that increased the penalties for a texting while driving carelessly citation from $50 to $300 and from one to four points on a driver's license

