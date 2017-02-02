Icy weather in northern Colorado causes 3 fatal crashes | SummitDaily.com

Icy weather in northern Colorado causes 3 fatal crashes
February 2, 2017
GREELEY, Colo. — Three people have died in weather-related crashes in northern Colorado as the state continues to see storms.
The Greeley Tribune reports that icy roads in Weld County let to a number of traffic crashes, including three separate fatalities.
According to Colorado State Patrol, the first crash occurred Wednesday on Colo. 392. A 63-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, causing it to roll. The driver was killed.
Later Wednesday, troopers were called to Colo. 14 after two pickup trucks, each hauling a trailer, crashed into each other. A 27-year-old man died in that crash.
Wednesday evening a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 76 killed a man.
Icy conditions continue to impede travel along the Front Range on Thursday.
Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Jared Fiel says CDOT crews are working as quickly as possible to sand icy roads.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Regional
- Aspen business owner accused of refusing service to Trump supporter says episode falsely portrayed
- Icy weather in northern Colorado causes 3 fatal crashes
- Another earthquake shakes western Colorado towns
- Road fatalities in Colorado increase 11 percent in 2016
- Repeal of health law could mean women pay more for less
Trending Sitewide
- Men rescued near Steamboat Springs: ‘It wasn’t like we were morons’
- Breckenridge resident opens his 100th restaurant at Main Street Station
- Owner sees new Frisco coffee shop as ‘Summit County’s community living room’
- Public land in Summit County could have private owner under federal bill
- I-70 open after major crash near Copper Mountain