Icy weather in northern Colorado causes 3 fatal crashes | SummitDaily.com

GREELEY, Colo. — Three people have died in weather-related crashes in northern Colorado as the state continues to see storms.

The Greeley Tribune reports that icy roads in Weld County let to a number of traffic crashes, including three separate fatalities.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the first crash occurred Wednesday on Colo. 392. A 63-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle, causing it to roll. The driver was killed.

Later Wednesday, troopers were called to Colo. 14 after two pickup trucks, each hauling a trailer, crashed into each other. A 27-year-old man died in that crash.

Wednesday evening a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 76 killed a man.

Icy conditions continue to impede travel along the Front Range on Thursday.

Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Jared Fiel says CDOT crews are working as quickly as possible to sand icy roads.