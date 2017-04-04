Lack of snow forcing lower mountain closure at Steamboat Ski Resort | SummitDaily.com

Lack of snow forcing lower mountain closure at Steamboat Ski Resort
April 4, 2017
Steamboat Springs — Deteriorating snow conditions is forcing the Steamboat Ski Area to close lower mountain beginning Sunday.
This is from the ski area:
"Steamboat Ski Resort will close lower mountain lifts for the season beginning Sunday, April 9 including Bashor, Christie Peak Express, Preview and Thunderhead. Upper mountain terrain is scheduled to remain open through closing day, April 16, with the Gondola, Burgess Creek, Four Points, Storm Peak, Morningside, Sundown, Sunshine, South Peak and Elkhead lifts operating. Lower mountain terrain will be limited and beginner access will not be available from Thunderhead Lodge to the base area; guests may download the Gondola when their skiing and riding day is complete. The final day for First Tracks is Saturday, April 8.
The Cardboard Classic and Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concerts will continue as scheduled, mountain crews are working to move forward with the Splashdown Pond Skim, which will be determined based on conditions. Please check daily grooming reports online and around the mountain for updates on open trails and lifts, mountain conditions, business operating hours and event updates."
