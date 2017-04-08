New federal bill would reschedule marijuana as Schedule III | SummitDaily.com

New federal bill would reschedule marijuana as Schedule III
April 8, 2017
The latest marijuana-centric bill before Congress would place cannabis as a Schedule III substance, a classification shared by Tylenol with codeine, ketamine and dronabinol.
Two Florida congressmen, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz and Democratic Rep. Darren Soto, introduced legislation Thursday that would transfer marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act from its current standing as a Schedule I substance, the strictest of the classifications.
Having marijuana on a lower rung would uphold the rights of states that have legalized the medical use of cannabis, allow for banking activities and create a clearer path for research, Gaetz said in an interview with The Cannabist.
Read the full story on The Cannabist website.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Regional
Trending Sitewide
- Vail route among 11 U.S. finalists for Hyperloop transportation network
- Cycling legend Steve Tilford killed in car crash on Interstate 70 west of Grand Junction
- Frisco gives green light for 36 new workforce housing units
- High Country, High Costs, Part 6: High-country residents find partial solutions to health-care costs
- Copper Mountain Resort sex assault trial ends in jury stalemate