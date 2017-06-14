Social marijuana use in Denver: Residents and business owners divided on rules and regulations at public hearing | SummitDaily.com

Among the main concerns Tuesday night at a public hearing on social marijuana use at Denver businesses were dual consumption of pot and alcohol, cannabis odors, visibility and protecting children from exposure to the drug.

The hearing at the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building before Ashley Kilroy, Denver's executive director of marijuana policy, drew more than 100 people with dozens of speakers.

For the most part, lines were drawn with Denver residents supporting current proposals for rules and regulations, which have not yet been adopted, and marijuana business entrepreneurs saying that the proposed rules and regulations are overbearing.

Read the full story on The Denver Post.