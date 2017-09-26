Colorado gets $250K to promote small business overseas

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade and the Colorado Department of Agriculture a $256,059 grant to promote new trade missions for small businesses, according to a SBA news release.

Altogether, the SBA has awarded $18 million through the State Trade and Export Promotion program — STEP grants — nationwide to support activities that increase exports for small businesses. Through this grant, the two Colorado agencies will run eight trade missions designed to connect Colorado businesses to international buyers. There is also money available for individual international business development activities, according to the SBA.

The key industry programs include shows and conventions in Düsseldorf, Germany; Barcelona, Spain; Guadalajara, Mexico; Hannover, Germany; Mexico City and London, in addition to the National Restaurant Association Show next fall in Chicago and the Americas Food and Beverage Show in Miami.

"Exposing and enabling our business community to broader markets is unbelievably important to the local economy given the billions of new dollars, job retention and creation these exports bring to Colorado," said Stephanie Copeland, OEDIT's executive director, in a prepared statement. "With STEP funds, small businesses are able to learn the basics of exporting, participate in group trade missions to trade shows, travel for an individual international sales trip and develop websites or international marketing campaigns. Last year, Colorado's STEP award helped small business across Colorado participate in trade shows in Munich, Germany; Mexico City, Mexico; and, Sao Paulo, Brazil."

New lingerie shop in Breckenridge cuts ribbon today

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Molly B Lingerie will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the new store in Breckenridge.

The boutique lingerie shop selling women's intimate apparel and sleepwear inside the Main Street Station shopping plaza carries a selection to suit all ages and tastes.

Recommended Stories For You

Follow the boutique on Facebook at Facebook.com/knickers17/.

Free networking event Oct. 11 at Broken Compass Brewing

Organizers are welcoming anyone who's looking to make new contacts, develop professional skills, meet like-minded individuals or connect with the Summit County professional community to join them for a free speed-networking event Oct. 11 at Broken Compass Brewing in Breckenridge.

The event is being sponsored by Mountain Careers and ELEVATE in a partnership with the brewery at 68 Continental Court.

It's designed to be fun, fast and focused with the best networkers receiving prizes from the brewery. Additionally, professionals from Mountain Careers will be on hand to answer questions.

People are encourage to arrive at 5:30 p.m. and grab a beer before the networking gets started at 6 p.m. Organizers say they will be done with prizes and beers in patrons' hands by 7 p.m.

Mountain Careers boasts being the only career platform for local businesses and jobseekers in mountain towns. For more, MountainCareers.com.

Eli Pace covers business and nonprofits, and he compiles a weekly roundup of business-related items in and around Summit County. Reach him at epace@summitdaily.com.