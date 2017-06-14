State Health Department releases new tool to easily find Colorado school vaccination rates | SummitDaily.com

The vast majority of Colorado schoolkids are receiving the recommended immunizations, but the state Health Department on Tuesday released a new tool to help parents look more locally.

The department collected vaccination data for more than 850,000 kids in 1,801 schools during the 2016-17 school year. The research found that 93.4 percent of students were up-to-date on their recommended immunizations. Only 2.6 percent of students' parents or guardians had claimed an exemption from vaccinations, the large majority of those falling under the "personal exemption" heading. Exemptions for religious or medical reasons each made up less than 10 percent of the total exemptions.

In a first, the department also made school and district-level data on immunizations easily available to the public, through a website where parents can search for individual schools or download numbers from every school all at once. The numbers can also be accessed by going to http://www.coloradoimmunizations.com.

