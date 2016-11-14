What Colorado can expect from a Donald Trump presidency | SummitDaily.com

What Colorado can expect from a Donald Trump presidency
November 14, 2016
Outlines of Donald Trump’s administration began to take shape last week, as a mix of political and business insiders joined his transition team or were mentioned as possible cabinet members.
What is clear from Trump’s campaign declarations, and from his early team-building moves as president-elect, is that he plans to make policy changes across a broad swath of the U.S. economy, government and culture.
The impacts on Colorado are likely to be felt in key industries in the state such as energy, health care, transportation and recreational marijuana, and on social issues including the environment and immigration.
Read the rest of the story at DenverPost.com.
