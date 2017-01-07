Winter Park Express brings back train service between Denver and Winter Park | SummitDaily.com

The conductor shouted “All aboard!” as stragglers scurried to the train with coffee in hand, their ski and snowboarding equipment already safely tucked inside the Winter Park Express.

The last few hopped on and the train slowly rolled out of Union Station just as the pink sunrise began to overtake the sky Saturday morning, signaling the return of train service from Denver to Winter Park after a seven-year drought.

“To me, this is just heaven, obviously,” passenger Andrew Kemler said. “It’s such a pain struggling with the traffic on the weekends. It just took so much out of me.”

Kemler, a skier of 40 years, was taking the two-hour train with his 8-year-old daughter Emily. He’s already bought another ticket for a weekend in February.

He had never taken the previous ski train that stopped running in 2009. A neighbor told him about the Winter Park Express and he thought it was a good idea. He said he was equally excited for the views from the train, including the Moffat Tunnel that cuts through the Continental Divide, as he was for skiing.

“This could take an hour longer and I’d still do it,” Kemler said as he was walking on to one of the compartments.

For the full text of this article visit The Denver Post