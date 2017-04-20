Registration for the one, the only 2017 Triple Bypass cycle tour now open | SummitDaily.com

If there's one road-cycling tour you need to sign up for now, it's the vaunted Triple Bypass.

Presented by Team Evergreen Cycling, the Triple Bypass is recognized as one of the premier cycling events across the country, according to a release from the organizers, and returns to our neck of the woods from July 8-9. Now in its 29th season, the one or two-day Triple Bypass takes cyclists on a gorgeous tour through the heart of the Colorado Rocky Mountains, spanning three mountain passes — hence "triple bypass."

Registration is open now at a rate of $165 for Saturday only, $150 for Sunday only and $295 for both days. Register online at TripleBypass.org.

On Saturday, July 8, the Triple Bypass ride heads west from Evergreen and concludes in Avon after passing over three mountain passes, the release continued. The ride is 120 miles from Evergreen (Bergen Park) over Juniper Pass (11,140 feet), Loveland Pass (11,990 feet), Swan Mountain and Vail Pass (10,560 feet), concluding in Avon. The ride has more than 10,000 feet of challenging elevation gain.

On Sunday July 9, the Triple Bypass heads east, starting in Avon, over three mountain passes. The ride is 120 miles from Avon (Nottingham Park) over Vail Pass (10,560 feet), Swan Mountain, Loveland Pass (11,990 feet) and Juniper Pass (11,140 feet) before concluding in Evergreen (Buchanan Park). Cyclists especially enjoy the long, 35-mile descent from the top of Loveland Pass to Idaho Springs. Like the day before, Sunday's ride also has more than 10,000 feet of elevation gain.

For those truly interested in a heart-pounding experience, riders can take the challenge of the Double-Triple Bypass and ride both days of the weekend. The Double-Triple is the ultimate cycling challenge, traveling 240 miles with 20,000 feet of climbing over the span of the weekend.

Proceeds from the event benefit 50 nonprofit organizations, making the Triple Bypass a truly epic Rocky Mountain bike ride, the release continnued. It is fully supported and features breathtaking views, including the Continental Divide, gradual mountain climbs and thrilling descents on closed roads, with aid stations about every 20 miles and friendly volunteers and staff. Plus, each registered cyclist receives an exclusive Triple Bypass jersey designed by Primal, a catered finish-line meal, free beer or beverages and a finisher medal.

For a detailed route description, complete event information and to register, see TripleBypass.org.