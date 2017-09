Remembering 9/11: A look back at the Summit Daily’s cover from 16 years ago

It's been 16 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, shook our nation. The tragic events of that day were captured in the cover of the print edition of the Summit Daily.

The day of the attacks set off an earnest effort by Vail Daily and Summit Daily News reporters and editors to bring context to the horrors we all witnessed on our TV screens. The terror attacks were such a landmark event for our nation that we published a special eight-page afternoon edition on Sept. 11, 2001. Here's the cover of that joint effort from the Vail Daily and the Summit Daily News: