Representative Millie Hamner takes State House District 61 | SummitDaily.com

Rep. Hamner takes State House District 61

Democratic incumbent Millie Hamner took State House District 61. In Summit County, Hamner received 9,542 votes to Republican Bob Schutt’s 5,585. The House Majority Project said that Hamner lead with 56 percent of the vote in the district. This will be her final term in the house.

A representative from Hamner’s campaign shouted the announcement of her win over a cheering crowd at Backcountry Brewery in Frisco, where the Democratic Party had its watch party. Hamner was wearing a “nasty women vote” button, a jab at a comment Donald Trump made about Hilary Clinton during the third presidential debate. She had a look of happy relief as people came to congratulate her.

Hamner, who celebrated her win, as well as her husband Rich Holman’s birthday, said that she put everything she had in this race. The difficulty was trying to find a balance between campaigning, and working with residents of the district on their current issues.

“There’s no rest for the weary,” she said.

Hamner said that she begins working on with the budget committee on Monday looking at next year. She said that she wants to take a look at health insurance as well as transportation funding.

Before taking over the seat in the house, Hamner was the superintendent of Summit County School District. She begain in that position in 2004 and was the assistant superintendent for three years before that. She was a teacher and administrator in Eagle County for 23 years.