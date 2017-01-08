Scenes from the inaugural Quam Invitational snowskate jam at Copper (photos) | SummitDaily.com

What a day.

Over the weekend, dozens of snowskaters from Colorado, Lake Tahoe, Minnesota and even British Columbia descended on Copper Mountain Resort for the inaugural Quam Invitational. The self-described “fun-test” was more of a free-for-all jam than a true snowskate contest, with event founder Matt Quam leading groups on rides to his favorite snowskating spots before heading to the Woodward Copper park for a rail jam. Skaters ranged in age from 16 years old to nearly 50 years old, and that’s exactly what Quam — and everyone else — wanted to see.

“Snowskating is always a lot of fun, but when there’s twice as many people it’s twice as fun,” said Chris Lay, who came to Colorado with a crew from the British Columbia-based snowskate company Squampton. “It’s a family thing: As soon as you meet someone, that’s your brother.”

Here’s how it went down when the extended family got together.