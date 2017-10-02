School cancelled in Summit County due to weather-related power outages

A blast of wet, heavy snow has led to power outages and school cancellation for Summit County.

Widespread snow will persist thru the morning & aftn across the Nrn & Cent Mtns. Snow level near 7500ft w/heaviest snow above 9000 ft. #COwx pic.twitter.com/lGWujlKje8 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 2, 2017

#ssdedu DUE TO POWER OUTAGES THROUGHOUT #SUMCO, SUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT IS CANCELING SCHOOL for Monday, October 2 — SummitCountySchools (@summitk12) October 2, 2017

OK, let's review: Snowy, slushy roads are slick. To maintain control of your vehicle, drive at appropriately… https://t.co/Le1N0q0H9u — Lake Dillon Fire (@lakedillonfire) October 2, 2017

First Significant snow of the season continues in the mountains today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rZWkg4uKcz — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 2, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated.