School cancelled in Summit County due to weather-related power outages
October 2, 2017
A blast of wet, heavy snow has led to power outages and school cancellation for Summit County.
Widespread snow will persist thru the morning & aftn across the Nrn & Cent Mtns. Snow level near 7500ft w/heaviest snow above 9000 ft. #COwx pic.twitter.com/lGWujlKje8
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 2, 2017
#ssdedu DUE TO POWER OUTAGES THROUGHOUT #SUMCO, SUMMIT SCHOOL DISTRICT IS CANCELING SCHOOL for Monday, October 2
— SummitCountySchools (@summitk12) October 2, 2017
October rolled in with a bang! Octsnowber? #RaceToOpen #COwx #ABasin pic.twitter.com/DwbNZzbevu
— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) October 1, 2017
OK, let's review: Snowy, slushy roads are slick. To maintain control of your vehicle, drive at appropriately… https://t.co/Le1N0q0H9u
— Lake Dillon Fire (@lakedillonfire) October 2, 2017
First Significant snow of the season continues in the mountains today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rZWkg4uKcz
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 2, 2017
This story is developing and will be updated.