UPDATE: Missing backcountry skiers found near Leadville | SummitDaily.com

UPDATE:

The Lake County Office of Emergency Management (LCOEM) announced late this afternoon that the skiers were successfully located at around 2:30 p.m. in the Porcupine Gulch area. Officials did not release the names of the skiers, one was said to be 14 years old, although this could not be confirmed by official sources.

In a Facebook post, the LCOEM said that youth “seems fine” and was headed back to the parking lot on a snowmobile to meet up with his family. The adult was being treated for hypothermia in the backcountry and was waiting for a helicopter flight to the hospital.

The two had been staying at Uncle Bud’s, a cabin owned by the Colorado 10th Mountain Division near Leadville.