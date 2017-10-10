Search resumes Tuesday for Silverthorne man who went missing while hiking Missouri Mountain

Chaffee County's north rescue group resumed its search this morning for Silverthorne resident Shuei Kato who has been missing since Saturday afternoon while hiking Missouri Mountain near the town of Buena Vista.

Joined by the Vail Mountain Rescue Group, personnel from Monarch Mountain ski area, as well as a helicopter each from the U.S. Air National Guard and Flight For Life based out of Frisco's St. Anthony Summit Medical Center, the team got back out on the ground near the Colorado 14er at 7:30 a.m. Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze confirmed no new information at this time as the search continues.

Rescuers now face the risk of increased avalanche danger on the peak after postponing the search Monday due to poor weather that finally let up and allowed a new window of opportunity Tuesday morning.

Kato, 36, was believed to have summited Missouri Mountain in the Collegiate Peaks near the town of Buena Vista by himself around noon on Saturday, according to his wife Valerie who lodged the report. She called the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office at approximately 2 a.m. after her husband ultimately didn't return.

After Kato’s car was found at the trailhead parking lot, an extensive air and ground search began at first light Sunday morning. The Chaffee County north rescue group suspended the search effort at nightfall Sunday and decided to postpone it Monday because of inclement weather and concerns over avalanche risk on difficult terrain.