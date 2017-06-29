Second Steamboat Springs black bear euthanized | SummitDaily.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers Tuesday night trapped and euthanized a bear that had broken into a Steamboat Springs home.

It was the second bear wildlife officers have put down this year because it was a nuisance and endangering humans.

“Obviously a hard decision,” wildlife officer Jack Taylor said. “When we get one that’s breaking into houses, that's a public safety issue."

The first bear CPW officers put down had on three different occasions broken into a home along Routt County Road 44.

The bear trapped Tuesday night had broken a window to access a home on Hunters Drive over the weekend. The bear tore up the kitchen and damaged the refrigerator.

The bear was also suspected of causing other damage, including breaking into a garage.

Bears have been an issue in recent weeks.

One broke siding off a trash enclosure, and on Wednesday, wildlife officers were investigating a bear that caused damage to a truck.

On Tuesday night, wildlife officers were on patrol looking for bears and scaring them away with rubber bullets.

One was found at the Rockies Condos in a construction dumpster.

“It looks like they’re definitely seeking trash right now,” wildlife officer Andrea Sponseller said.