Seniors’ grant application deadline Friday

The deadline is Friday to apply for a grant from Summit County Senior Citizens Inc.

Summit County Senior Citizens is the nonprofit partner group for the Summit County Community and Senior Center, and the grants will go to organizations that have existing programs or want to create new programs that benefit people over the age of 55 in Summit County, according to a news release.

For more about the grants, call the center at 970-668-2940 or email candsc@summitcountyco.gov.