Specialty medical care without the long drive to Denver | SummitDaily.com

Contact St. Anthony Summit Medical Center’s Specialty Care and Infusion Center directly, at 970-668-2450, for scheduling or information on additional services.

Sponsored Content

Services in Summit County improve with a new facility in Frisco

Written By Lauren Glendenning

Brought to you by St. Anthony Summit Medical Center

Anyone who has needed specialized medical care in Summit County has likely faced the possibility of having to travel to Denver, but a new program at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center is bringing specialty care closer to home.

The Specialty Care and Infusion Center is now making treatments like chemotherapy, autoimmune disorder therapy, Crohn's disease therapy and other intravenous treatments possible. On the specialty care side, services like neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, general surgery and breast surgery are now more consistently possible.

Some of these services have previously been available at St. Anthony Hospital, Lakewood, but the new facility offers expanded space, service-specific design and future growth capabilities, said St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marshall Denkinger.

"Keeping patients safe by decreasing travel is always important," Denkinger said. "Being treated locally, in a familiar setting, perhaps even by people you know, is calming for patients and helps reduce the stress associated with significant illness."

Infusion care

Infusion care, or intravenous treatments, is often needed for a variety of health conditions. The new center is especially helpful for visitors to Summit County who might be accustomed to a larger range of healthcare options back home.

"Most treatments you obtain in other locations of the country can be obtained right here at the Infusion Center when you are visiting," said Dr. Jette Hogenmiller. "It just requires a call to the Center to understand your needs to explore the possibilities for treatment here in Frisco."

The new facility has added a dedicated medical staff, plus infusion-specific chairs and equipment, Denkinger said.

Ambulatory care and outpatient needs that involve an infusion or laboratory testing can now be met through the center. Examples of care include treatments for multiple sclerosis, osteoporosis, anemia, immune deficiencies, chemotherapy and more, Hogenmiller said.

"It is also often possible to obtain your regular chemotherapy that you are receiving elsewhere in the country while you visit Summit County for holidays or other times," she said.

For local residents, the location matters even more due to reduced travel on Interstate 70, where the Eisenhower Tunnel often closes or is congested with traffic.

"When we need health care, we do not want to risk our lives on bad roads, with passes closed to the east or west," Hogenmiller said. "Your life and time is important. Staying near home for health care avoids lengthy time away from work and family."

The entire staff is made up of Registered Nurses who focus on holistic care treating the whole person, which they refer to as "wrap-around care."

Specialty care

The new facility now offers convenience for both physicians and patients, Denkinger said. Patients can now call one location for appointments, or to get information about how to schedule an appointment through a physician's office, while physicians now have consistent and dependable office space and staff.

The frequency of specialty care will depend on several variables, including appointment demand, specialist availability and clinic space, he said.

"For example, as a starting point, neurology will be one day per week, with the concept for expansion to two days per week," Denkinger said.