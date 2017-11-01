Shooting at Walmart in Thornton; “multiple parties down”

A shooting with "multiple parties" down is being reported in Thornton at a Walmart.

About 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thornton police reported the shooting at 9900 Grant St., a Walmart Super Center, part of the Thornton Town Center. The shopping center includes multiple stores and restaurants.

Police warned people in the area to stay away from the shopping center.

