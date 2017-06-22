Silverthorne to allow limited on-street parking Saturday for multiple events | SummitDaily.com

Silverthorne is expecting an unusually high volume of traffic Saturday, as the town celebrates the grand opening of its new performing arts center and plays host to a massive gymnastics contest at the same time.

Peak parking times are expected from 9-10:30 a.m., and because of the gymnastics meet, all parking at the recreation center is expected to be full by 10:30 a.m.

To alleviate strain, the town is first encouraging people to ride bikes, walk or carpool if possible.

Also, parking will be available at the Silverthorne Pavilion lot, the Outlets overflow lot and the Town Hall lot, until those lots are full.

For one day only, parking on the side of streets also will be allowed on the east side of Adams and Brian avenues between 6th to 3rd streets. Overflow, on-street parking will be available on the north side of East 4th Street and on Rainbow Drive, as well.

The town is asking people to leave 15 feet on both sides of fire hydrants and not to block driveways when parking on the street.