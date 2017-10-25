Silverthorne to host open house Oct. 26 for Smith Ranch workforce neighborhood

The public is invited to get the 4-1-1 on the Smith Ranch workforce community, one of the biggest developments currently taking shape in Summit County, during an open house from 4:30-6:30 p.m. today in Silverthorne.

The local firm, Compass Homes Development, has been selected as the developer for Smith Ranch, which will include an estimated 180-200 deed-restricted homes on the residential portion of the 62-acre property, according to the town.

On the property, town officials are planning a combination of condos, townhomes, duplexes and triplexes, and single-family units, all of which will be owner-occupied by residents who work at least 32 hours per week in Summit County.

Today's open house will be at Summit County Library's North Branch, 651 Center Circle, in Silverthorne.

According to the town, Compass Homes Development has extensive experience working with the town in addition to 20 years of experience working in Summit County, including many workforce and market-rate neighborhoods. The integrated Compass Homes Development team is comprised of Arapahoe Architects, REVEAL, Mary Hart Design, Norris Design, McGraphix Creative and Ten Mile Engineering.

"Silverthorne's residential development is stronger than ever with projects that include all types of housing in a variety of price ranges, and workforce housing is a critical need for our community," said Mark Leidal, Silverthorne assistant town manager and urban renewal authority executive director, in a prepared statement.

"We are pleased to partner with the Compass Homes team to bring Smith Ranch to life, further revitalizing Silverthorne in alignment with our comprehensive plan and providing much-needed affordable housing for residents."

The town bought the Smith Ranch property in 2008 after rezoning it from agricultural use to residential. The economic downturn put a halt on further development, but plans were revived in 2014.

A groundbreaking is anticipated for spring 2018. For more, go to Silverthorne.org and click on the "Community Development" tab under the "Town Services" drop-down menu.