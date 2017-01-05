Ski Granby Ranch reacts to tragic death of Texas mother in ski-life accident | SummitDaily.com

The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board held a conference call Wednesday to give an update on the investigation into the fatal chairlift incident at Ski Granby Ranch on Dec. 29. However, no new details were offered. The lift remains closed and officials from Ski Granby Ranch had no comment on the matter as of Thursday Jan. 5.

The mood on the hill at Ski Granby Ranch was somber Thursday afternoon. Vacationing guest Austen Lake, 23 from Albers Ill., said he was, “really sad to hear about the accident. Anytime something like that happens it is a sad occasion.”

As Lake prepared to head up the Milestone bunny hill lift at the resort he added, “I hope nothing like that happens again.”

The staff at Ski Granby Ranch was also impacted by the event. James Silk, 21, works in the kitchens at the resort. He said he was, “crushed inside” by Huber’s death.

“I feel bad for her kids,” he said. “I didn’t know her, but it’s very sad.”

At around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 29 Kelly Huber and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, fell about 25 feet from the lift. Huber and the two girls were transported to Middle Park Medical Center – Granby. A short while later officials confirmed Huber had died from injuries sustained during the fall.

The two girls were also injured during the fall. The nine-year-old was taken by helicopter to Children’s Hospital while the 12-year-old was treated in the emergency department in Granby and later released to family members. Children’s Hospital said they would not be releasing additional details about the condition of the nine-year-old, citing requests from the family for privacy.

Kelly Huber is from San Antonio Texas. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Texas at San Antonio where she received a degree in business management.

Huber worked for Aetna, a health insurance company, since 1993. Her most recent position, which she held from March 2014 until her tragic death, was as vice president, director of national producer programs.