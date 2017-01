Skier fatalities: Myths about who dies, and where, debunked | SummitDaily.com

Local skiers often assume that those killed on the slopes of Colorado’s ski resorts are tourists new to skiing or riding, but that couldn’t be further from the deadly truth.

The average person who died on the slopes of U.S. ski resorts during the 2015/2016 season was a 30-something experienced male skier wearing a helmet who hit a tree going too fast on an intermediate run, according to the National Ski Area Association’s annual report on safety.

“Beginners on green runs tend to be more cautious,” said Jasper Shealy, a professor emeritus of the Rochester Institute of Technology who analyzes ski safety data. “It’s when you get on the blue runs with a mix of abilities and speeds that things become less controlled.”

— By Chryss Cada | Chryss@chryss.com | The Denver Post