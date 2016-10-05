 Slow going at an icy Vail Pass summit | SummitDaily.com

Back to: News

Slow going at an icy Vail Pass summit

After a westbound Interstate 70 closure due to an accident earlier this morning, traffic remains slow at the Vail Pass summit.

Trending In: News

A young skier enjoys the conditions at Whistler Blackcomb Ski Resort in British Columbia in February 2016. The Canadian resort was recently purchased by Broomfield-based Vail Resorts, Inc., for more than $1 billion the two ski areas announced on Monday, Aug. 8

Breck, Keystone, Copper make SKI mag’s 2017 list of top Western ski resorts

Summit County obituary: Patrick Choma: 1973 – 2016

Summit County looks to demolish two wooden relics near Breckenridge

Stoned driving is up in Colorado, report says, but reliable statistics still elusive