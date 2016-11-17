Snow finally falls in Summit County on the eve of opening days for Copper, Keystone | SummitDaily.com

Winter has gotten off to a slow start, but snow is finally coming to the High Rockies. Flurries came down across Summit County Thursday morning on the eve of Opening Day for Keystone Resort and Copper Mountain, both of which are expected to get as many as four inches throughout the day and night, according to OpenSnow.com

Arapahoe Basin is projected to get three to five inches during the day and another two to four tonight, while Breckenridge, which opens Saturday, is forecast to get as many as four inches today and another three overnight.

By around 10:30 a.m., the traction law went into effect on both directions of Loveland Pass, requiring all passenger vehicles to have snow tires or four-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Traction Law- US 6 Loveland Pass both directions;Passenger vehicles required to have snow or mud/snow tires,use chains/alternative traction — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 17, 2016

Earlier in the morning, CDOT also invoked the traction law on Interstate 70 between Vail and Copper and by 11:00 a.m., the law was also in effect on both directions of I-70 between Georgetown and the Eisenhower Tunnel.

At 10:30 a.m., westbound I-70 was closed at the Vail Pass Summit due to multiple crashes, Colorado State Patrol reported via Twitter.

WB I70 at the Vail Pass Summit (milepost 190) is closed again due to multiple crashes. — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) November 17, 2016

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Western Colorado, effective until midnight tonight. While Summit County is not included, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass and Crested Butte all fall under the warning area, where the weather service predicts snow accumulation of four to six inches and winds gusting up to 55 mph.