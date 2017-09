Snow in the Colorado Rockies possible this weekend

While Denver is still getting hot temperatures on the tail end of summer, the northern mountains could already get snowflakes this weekend, forecasters say.

"If you're looking for a change, we should get a taste of cooler autumn-like temperatures by Saturday, and perhaps just a touch of snow for the higher mountains in northern Colorado!" the National Weather Service in Boulder is reporting.

On Wednesday, hot temperatures will give way to increasing clouds and isolated rain and thunderstorms Wednesday along the Front Range, according to weather forecasters.

Read the full story on The Denver Post website, click here.