2016-17 Pedal Power winter race series returns with a winter tri | SummitDaily.com

Fees are $20 for pre-registration or $25 on race day. Fees for the winter tri are $35 for pre-registration or $45 per team on race day ($30 per solo racer). Participants can sign up directly online or on-site. Racers can also register with forms from Pedal Power Bicycle Shop in Eagle-Vail. For more information and details on each event, including, location, start time, registration fees and more, go to pedalpowerbike.com or call 970-845-0931.

VAIL — Winter has arrived, and it’s finally time to replace your trail shoes with snowshoes.

Beginning Dec. 10 at Tennessee Pass, the Pedal Power Winter Race Series celebrates 21 years of high-energy snowshoe, snow bike and other races to the area, according to a release from Pedal Power bike shop, the series sponsor. Races in the Saturday series are held on Saturdays and begin at 10 a.m., with divisions for men, women and juniors, plus plenty of age and ability classes.

This season, the series includes snowshoe races and a snow-bike race, as well as a winter triathlon that combines both of those disciplines with a skate-ski leg. The five events are staged at three different locations, including the EagleVail Golf Course, the Tennessee Pass Nordic Center, trails south of Minturn and the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville.

“A reputation for providing great course venues, along with high-caliber competition, has made the nonprofit Pedal Power race series one of the top winter events in the region,” the release continued. “The races draw elite competitors, as well as more casual enthusiasts, from all over the Western Slope.”

As one of the only local snowshoe series, the races also attract plenty of Front Range racers. You’ll often see professional triathletes and XTERRA competitors at the start line. It makes sense: the final snowshoe race of the series serves as the officially sanctioned Colorado State Snowshoe Championships.

The series is the oldest continually running winter race series in the state and all proceeds go to benefit charities in Eagle and Lake counties.