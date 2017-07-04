2017 Silver Rush 50 MTB, run next up in Leadville Race Series from July 8-9 | SummitDaily.com

To sign up or find out more about either race, see LeadvilleRaceSeries.com.

What: The 50-mile counterpart to the mountain bike race, held on a similar course through the brutal high-alpine around Leadville

Get a taste of the Leadville 100 'Lite' this weekend at the Silver Rush 50 mountain bike and trail running races.

On Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, the Leadville Race Series hosts a weekend where mountain bikers and runners can "Race Across the Sky," according to a release from the event producers, in the Blueprint for Athletes Silver Rush 50 Mountain Bike and Blueprint for Athletes Silver Rush 50 Run races at 10,200 feet (or more) in the towering mountains surrounding Leadville.

Along with the standard solo events, both Silver Rush 50 races also offer relay options for mountain bikers and trail runners. (The MTB race also comes with a tandem option for adorable couples.) In the relay, participants each race 25 miles of the course, sharing the grit and glory of the famed Leadville course together, according to a release.

The 50-mile races themselves are a way to share in the glory — and train for the pain — of the full Leadville Trail 100 MTB and trail run races, scheduled for Aug. 12 (MTB) and Aug. 19 (run). For more info or to register for any of the Leadville races, see LeadvilleRaceSeries.com. Chances are you have a better chance of earning entry to the 50-milers, as the 100-mile run is already sold out (and part of a highly competitive lottery) and the MTB version is getting close.

Silver Rush 50 Mountain Bike | July 8

This 50-mile, out-and-back course takes racers through the historic mining district on the east side of Leadville, passing many grand and historic gold and silver mines. What's more, the Silver Rush 50 also serves as a qualifying event for the Leadville Trail 100 Mountain Bike Race on Aug. 12. Silver Rush 50 participants can boost their starting corral position for the Leadville 100 MTB event — if they finish in a certain time frame. Best of luck.

Silver Rush 50 Run | July 9

Runners take on 50 miles of extreme territory that starts at 10,200 feet and reaches 12,000 feet on four separate occasions. The route leaves runners' lungs burning, hearts pounding and eyes mesmerized at the amazing Rocky Mountain scenery, the release continued.

The Silver Rush 50 not only prepares racers for the pinnacle Leadville Trail 100 Run on Aug. 19 (if you're lucky enough to win an entry), but also provides bragging rights for conquering one of the toughest 50-milers in the country.

Silver King and Silver Queen races

One race not enough? Of course it isn't. Instead, try making it a weekend of torture: spend Saturday riding the Silver Rush 50 MTB, and then follow it on Sunday with the Silver Rush 50 Run. Finish both events within the allotted time and forever be known as a Silver King or Silver Queen.