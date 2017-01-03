A-Basin the lone Summit ski area on Liftopia’s Best in Snow list | SummitDaily.com

Ever wonder how Breckenridge stacks up against Telluride and Grand Targhee? Liftopia has the answer.

On Dec. 28, the online and mobile marketplace for lift tickets announced the winners of its first-ever Best in Snow Awards, honoring North America’s most beloved ski areas. Unlike other lists (here’s looking at you, 2017 SKI Magazine Best Of) the 2016-17 Best in Snow Awards combines Liftopia’s dataset — the largest in the industry — with feedback from thousands of skiers and snowboarders to uncover ski areas they are most passionate about, according to a release from the company.

Overall winners are Magic Mountain, Vermont, in first, Crystal Mountain, Michigan, in second and Mad River Glen, Vermont, in third. Three ski areas in the High West — Alta, Powder Mountain and Snowbird, all in Utah — made the top-10.

Utah had the most ski areas in the top-10 with four Best in Snow categories, including Beginner Friendly, Family Friendly, Best Snow Consistency and Quality, and Best Value. Powder Mountain ranked in the top-10 for all seven categories — more than any other ski area in the High West — and Alta ranked in the top-10 for six of the seven categories, including overall Best in Snow, Most Challenging, Beginner Friendly, Family Friendly, Best Snow Consistency and Quality (No. 1), and Best Value.

How did Summit County stack up? Not at all, according to the Liftopia results. Idaho and Montana have the least crowded ski areas in the High West, with three ski areas each in the top-10 (Soldier, Tamarack and Pebble Creek in Idaho, along with Lost Trail, Maverick and Blacktail in Montana). Colorado has the most challenging ski areas in the High West, with four ski areas in the top-10, including Silverton, Crested Butte and Telluride. Arapahoe Basin Ski Area was Summit’s lone top-10 finisher with a place in the most challenging ski areas.

For the complete lists, including methodology and more, see the Liftopia Best in Snow page at bestinsnow.liftopia.com.