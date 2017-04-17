Beach party photos from 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Beach party photos from 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper Mountain
April 17, 2017
2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers results
Men's snowboard
1. Seth Karlsrud
2. Ian Smith
3. Grant Giller
Women's snowboard
1. Ashley Wendorf
2. Michelle Zeller
3. Terri Hunter
Men's ski
1. Ben Smith
2. Josh Wong
3. Haydo Wright
Women's ski
1. Nadia Gonzales
2. Shannon VanDerwerken
3. Cassy Gates
