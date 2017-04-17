 Beach party photos from 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper Mountain | SummitDaily.com

Back to: Sports

Beach party photos from 2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers at Copper Mountain

2017 Red Bull Slopesoakers results

Men's snowboard

1. Seth Karlsrud

2. Ian Smith

3. Grant Giller

Women's snowboard

1. Ashley Wendorf

2. Michelle Zeller

3. Terri Hunter

Men's ski

1. Ben Smith

2. Josh Wong

3. Haydo Wright

Women's ski

1. Nadia Gonzales

2. Shannon VanDerwerken

3. Cassy Gates