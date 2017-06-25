Big Mountain Enduro at Keystone draws riders from across U.S. | SummitDaily.com

Big Mountain Enduro at Keystone draws riders from across U.S.
June 25, 2017
On Saturday, hundreds of riders from across the nation came to Keystone Bike Park for the annual Big Mountain Enduro series. The Keystone stop is one of the gnarliest in the six-event series, filled with massive boulders, screaming straightaways and something known as Helter and Skelter. Here's a look at the day on the trails, and be sure to check in with the Summit Daily for results later this week.
News from across the Web
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- Gallery: Sirens of Lake Dillon at the 10th Timberline Cruiser Regatta (photos)
- Big Mountain Enduro at Keystone draws riders from across U.S.
- Summit Extreme Black Diamonds go 0-6 in week 3
- X Games medalist Matt Ladley takes on ‘Amazing Race’
- Breckenridge Dew Tour, Copper U.S. Grand Prix now qualifiers for 2018 Winter Olympics
Trending Sitewide
- Goar: Vail Resorts leading the charge to address housing crisis (column)
- Blue River group recasts hopes of golden fishing designation
- Silverthorne celebrates opening of $9M performing arts center
- High Country Crime: ‘No evidence’ as judge drops pot charge against Eagle county surveyor
- Colorado’s multiplying moose moving eastward, running into people