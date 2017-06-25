 Big Mountain Enduro at Keystone draws riders from across U.S. | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, hundreds of riders from across the nation came to Keystone Bike Park for the annual Big Mountain Enduro series. The Keystone stop is one of the gnarliest in the six-event series, filled with massive boulders, screaming straightaways and something known as Helter and Skelter. Here's a look at the day on the trails, and be sure to check in with the Summit Daily for results later this week.