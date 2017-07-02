Black Diamonds go 2-0 on their new home field in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

A seven-game losing streak in the middle of the season can be trying, but the Summit Extreme Black Diamonds were up to the test. The team snapped the bad run with a 9-3 win over the Carbondale Cowboys, going 3-1 for the week.

In the first game of the week, Summit traveled to Carbondale and jumped out to an early lead scoring one in the first and adding another four runs before Carbondale could get on the board in the bottom of the third inning. Trevor Luckey and Andrew Ryals led the charge offensively, with each man notching three hits in the game. Almost everyone was able to get a piece of the action for Summit's hitters as the team scored in every inning except the fourth in this lopsided victory. A strong showing by Daniel Gunnerson on the mound kept Carbondale in check all day, with Andrew Shaw finishing up the performance without allowing a hit or walk in two innings pitched.

The winning ways were short lived on Tuesday though, as Summit fell to Carbondale 3-12 in the second game of the doubleheader. The game remained scoreless through two inning before Carbondale blew things open with eight runs in the bottom of the third. The Cowboys proved to be very efficient in the game scoring 12 runs off of just 12 hits, with the help of two errors by the Black Diamonds. Pitcher Damien Balboa had a rough outing, managing just 2-1/3 innings of work before being relieved by Zeb Pierson. Summit tried to rally late in the game, but every time they would score in the top half of the inning the Cowboys would match or better the effort in the bottom half. The final was 3-12 with Summit on the short end of the scoreboard.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

SUMMIT 1 2 2 0 1 2 1 9

CC 0 0 3 0 0 0 X 3

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

SUMMIT 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3

CC 0 0 8 0 1 3 X 12

June 29 against Grand Junction Rocky Mountain Oysters

The Black Diamonds switched their home field this week moving from Frisco to Breckenridge's Kingdom Park. Coach Garrett Reick explained that the Breck field tends to play a little bit bigger which complements Summit's style of play. Summit's hope with this moves is the same as the Colorado Rockies with the humidor: lower scoring games and fewer home runs.

So far it seems to have paid off as evidenced by Summit's 7-5 win over the Grand Junction Rocky Mountain Osyters in their first game on the new field. A home run in the first inning by Grand Junction left Summit starter Ben Wiley wondering if it would be more of the same in Breckenridge, but after giving up that run, Wiley didn't allow another until the fifth inning. Summit tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when the team manufactured a run off of three solid hits, including the run-producing shot by Tyler Erne to score John Andrews from third.

After the first, both pitchers settled into a groove and the middle innings went by quickly. Grand Junction was first to break the drought in the fifth inning, though they had to work hard to get the run. A blooper to left-center field followed by a walk and a bunt single loaded the bases before a sacrifice fly brought the runner home from third. The Rocky Mountain Oysters tried to get crafty with a squeeze play on the next at bat, but were quickly shutdown by Summit's defense, ending the inning with only the one run allowed. Then the Black Diamonds answered.

Summit dropped four runs on Grand Junction in the bottom half of the inning, including a no-doubt home run to center field, to take a 5-2 lead. The team never relinquished top position after that. Wiley exited the game after five solid innings and six strikeouts, giving way to Summit High grad Andrew Shaw who came in for the last two innings. The Rocky Mountain Oysters threatened in the seventh inning when a home run closed the lead to two runs. However, that's all the visitors could muster and the home team walked away with a 7-5 win.

In the second game, Summit threw the idea of small ball out the window, dropping 15 runs on Grand Junction in five innings, enough to end the game early with the 10-run rule. Thomas Robinson pitched four solid innings for the Black Diamonds only allowing two runs during his innings of work and striking out four batters.

The game belonged to Summit's batters though as the team scored multiple runs in every inning. Andrew Ryals led all hitters with five RBIs on four hits in the game, and Tyler Erne and Rod Perez each added a couple more RBIs to spread the wealth. Ryals played well in both games and has been a top contributor all season heading into the final week of regular season play.

GAME 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

GJ 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 5

SUMMIT 1 0 0 0 4 2 X 7

GAME 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 FINAL

GJ 0 0 2 0 2 X X 4

SUMMIT 4 3 3 3 2 X X 15

Upcoming

You just can't beat baseball on the Fourth of July or a good night game. This week Summit gets both. The hometown team will take on the Steamboat Storm on the Fourth of July with doubleheader action beginning at noon — the second game starts a half hour after the first game concludes, usually around 2:45 p.m. After away games on July 6, the team will be in Breckenridge on Friday, July 7, for their only home night games of the season, a doubleheader against the Vail Vipers starting at 4 p.m.

This week will be the final week of the regular season before a double-elimination tournament beginning on July 10 to determine the league champion. Summit is currently 8-13 on the season placing them seventh out of eight teams in the league.