Bleed green: 2017 Summit High School home varsity sports schedules

Summer is (almost) over, Summit County. It's time for fall sports season.

For the first time in several years, there are hardly any shake-ups over at the Summit High School athletics department. John Shirkey returns for his second season as head coach for the varsity football team, while veterans Heather Quarantillo (cross-country), Tommy Gogolen (soccer) and Liz Waddick (volleyball) are again at the helm of their varsity programs. Karl Barth plans on leading his girls rugby squad to an unbelievable 10th-straight state championship — that would be a decade of domination on the pitch — and Gary Sorenson is already hitting the links with the boy's golf team.

Just about the only change is at the very top: Longtime athletic director Amy Raymond is stepping back into the classroom to make way for new AD Matt Erholtz. But enough with staff changes and introductions — on to the schedules.

Note: All times are for varsity games only. For complete schedules, including JV and freshman games, see the athletics tab at SHS.SummitK12.org.

| Tigers football |

Friday, Aug. 25 — vs. Salida, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 1 — vs. Steamboat, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15 — vs. Skyview, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29 — BYE WEEK

Friday, Oct. 20 — vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m. (homecoming)

Friday. Nov. 3 — vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

| Tigers volleyball |

Saturday, Sept. 9 — Machebeuf varsity tournament, TBD

Thursday, Sept. 14 — vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 — vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 — vs. Steamboat, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 — vs. Palisade, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14 — vs. Glenwood Springs, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16 — vs. Rifle, 6:30 p.m. (homecoming)

Saturday, Oct. 28 — Golden varsity tournament, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 4 — Regionals, TBD

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 — State tournament, TBD

| Tigers boys soccer |

Saturday, Aug. 26 — CSCA scrimmage, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 — vs. Aspen, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 — vs. Valor Christian, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 — vs. Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28 — vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5 — vs. Rifle, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 — vs. Palisade, 11 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 — vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 — vs. Steamboat, 6 p.m. (homecoming)

Wednesday, Oct. 25 — First round of playoffs, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 11 — 4A state championship, TBD

| Tigers cross-country |

Saturday, Aug. 26 — D'Evelyn Dash at Fehringer Ranch Open Space, TBD

Saturday, Sept. 2 — Leadville at Colorado Mountain College, 9 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 8 — Grand Junction Invite at Canyon View Park, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 — Eagle Valley Invite at Gypsum Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 — Fruita Monument Invite at Connected Lakes, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26 — Runners Roost Invite at Chatfield State Park, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 — Glenwood Springs Invite at Glenwood Springs Golf Club, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 — Windjammer Invite at Englewood High School, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12 — Rifle Invite at Rifle Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 — 4A Western Slope regionals at Frisco Peninsula, 10 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 — 4A state championship meet, TBD

| Summit girls rugby |

Thursday, Aug. 31 — Green vs. White Game at Summit High, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 — vs. Flatirons Academy, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 — Summit 7s Tourney, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 — State Girl's 7s Tournament at Infinity Park, 9 a.m.