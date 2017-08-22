Bleed green: 2017 Summit High School home varsity sports schedules
August 22, 2017
Summer is (almost) over, Summit County. It's time for fall sports season.
For the first time in several years, there are hardly any shake-ups over at the Summit High School athletics department. John Shirkey returns for his second season as head coach for the varsity football team, while veterans Heather Quarantillo (cross-country), Tommy Gogolen (soccer) and Liz Waddick (volleyball) are again at the helm of their varsity programs. Karl Barth plans on leading his girls rugby squad to an unbelievable 10th-straight state championship — that would be a decade of domination on the pitch — and Gary Sorenson is already hitting the links with the boy's golf team.
Just about the only change is at the very top: Longtime athletic director Amy Raymond is stepping back into the classroom to make way for new AD Matt Erholtz. But enough with staff changes and introductions — on to the schedules.
Note: All times are for varsity games only. For complete schedules, including JV and freshman games, see the athletics tab at SHS.SummitK12.org.
Friday, Aug. 25 — vs. Salida, 7 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Friday, Sept. 1 — vs. Steamboat, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15 — vs. Skyview, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 29 — BYE WEEK
Friday, Oct. 20 — vs. Glenwood, 7 p.m. (homecoming)
Friday. Nov. 3 — vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)
Saturday, Sept. 9 — Machebeuf varsity tournament, TBD
Thursday, Sept. 14 — vs. Eagle Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 — vs. Battle Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5 — vs. Steamboat, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 — vs. Palisade, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 14 — vs. Glenwood Springs, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 16 — vs. Rifle, 6:30 p.m. (homecoming)
Saturday, Oct. 28 — Golden varsity tournament, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 4 — Regionals, TBD
Friday-Saturday, Nov. 10-11 — State tournament, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 26 — CSCA scrimmage, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5 — vs. Aspen, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7 — vs. Valor Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12 — vs. Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 28 — vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5 — vs. Rifle, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 — vs. Palisade, 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12 — vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17 — vs. Steamboat, 6 p.m. (homecoming)
Wednesday, Oct. 25 — First round of playoffs, TBD
Saturday, Nov. 11 — 4A state championship, TBD
Saturday, Aug. 26 — D'Evelyn Dash at Fehringer Ranch Open Space, TBD
Saturday, Sept. 2 — Leadville at Colorado Mountain College, 9 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 8 — Grand Junction Invite at Canyon View Park, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 — Eagle Valley Invite at Gypsum Creek Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 — Fruita Monument Invite at Connected Lakes, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 — Runners Roost Invite at Chatfield State Park, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 — Glenwood Springs Invite at Glenwood Springs Golf Club, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7 — Windjammer Invite at Englewood High School, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12 — Rifle Invite at Rifle Golf Course, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19 — 4A Western Slope regionals at Frisco Peninsula, 10 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 28 — 4A state championship meet, TBD
Thursday, Aug. 31 — Green vs. White Game at Summit High, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 — vs. Flatirons Academy, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23 — Summit 7s Tourney, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 11 — State Girl's 7s Tournament at Infinity Park, 9 a.m.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Sports
- British runner Ian Sharman wins Leadville 100 by nearly an hour
- Bleed green: 2017 Summit High School home varsity sports schedules
- In The Field: Your brain on soltitude between summer and ski season
- The Outsider: When should you remove a rod in your leg?
- Mountain Wheels: All-wheel-drive Toyota Sienna offers interior hugeness (review)
Trending Sitewide
- UPDATED: Authorities identify missing Aspen couple found dead below Capitol Peak summit
- Colorado’s most popular 14ers ranked by visitor numbers
- Driver who caused July double fatal wreck on I-70 near Morrison was legally drunk
- Aspen Skiing Co.’s sister company ramps up competition with Vail Resorts
- 68-year-old hiker dies on popular hike between Aspen and Crested Butte